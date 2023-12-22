Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Lunch with... Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui - her ascent to the top, dealing with aggressive passengers and the big airport revamp

Shayne Currie
By
17 mins to read
Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

At 40,000 feet, Carrie Hurihanganui knows how to deal with life-or-death trouble.

When a distressed passenger is trying to force open the door of a jet hurtling at 900km/h above the Earth, it’s time for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business