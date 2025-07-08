Advertisement
Pilot sacked over Covid-19 vaccine wins Employment Court case

Grant Illingworth KC spoke to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge about the second phase of the Covid-19 inquiry.

A pilot sacked for refusing to get the Covid vaccine has won a court battle after challenging his former employer.

Philip Tighe-Umbers was one of the most senior pilots for Jetconnect, which supplies crew to Qantas.

He was fired in April 2022 for not complying with the Covid-19 vaccination order.

