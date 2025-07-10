“At this time, T&G Global is not aware whether BayWa has made a decision about its shareholding in T&G Global.”
Meanwhile, T&G Global was going through a process to consider its strategic options, the company said.
This included sharing initial business information to determine whether, at some stage in the future, it might be appropriate to explore any form of sales process for any of its divisions.
T&G Global had engaged Craigs Investment Partners to advise on its strategic direction.
T&G Global has a market capitalisation of about $220 million. Its shares last traded at $1.79.
Most of the company’s revenue comes from its apple division.
