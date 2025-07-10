Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

T&G Global confirms expressions of interest for potential sale

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fruit and vege exporter T&G Global has confirmed it has received expressions of interest in a potential sale of the business.

Fruit and vege exporter T&G Global has confirmed it has received expressions of interest in a potential sale of the business.

NZX-listed fruit and vegetable exporter T&G Global has confirmed that it has received several expressions of interest about a potential sale.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) speculated that Australia’s ROC Partners, which has widespread agricultural interests across the Tasman, had already expressed an interest in a potential breakup of T&G

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business