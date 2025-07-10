Fruit and vege exporter T&G Global has confirmed it has received expressions of interest in a potential sale of the business.

Fruit and vege exporter T&G Global has confirmed it has received expressions of interest in a potential sale of the business.

NZX-listed fruit and vegetable exporter T&G Global has confirmed that it has received several expressions of interest about a potential sale.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) speculated that Australia’s ROC Partners, which has widespread agricultural interests across the Tasman, had already expressed an interest in a potential breakup of T&G Global, which is about 74% owned by Germany’s BayWa.

The paper said T&G Global would also be a logical bolt-on for Macquarie Asset Management, which has acquired a majority share in one of Australia’s largest fresh produce providers, Fresh Produce Group.

T&G Global, in a statement to the NZX, said it was aware of speculation in the AFR.

“Following BayWa AG’s December 2024 announcement that it is reducing its international investments as part of its business-wide transformation programme, T&G Global has received a large number of expressions of interest in its business.