Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Lunch with... David Higgins - Duco Events founder, Synthony boss and Joseph Parker’s manager - on growing up poor to building an events business empire

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

David Higgins: 'My mum had challenges - we were in a state house, she was on the DPB. But my mum made me feel loved." Photos / Doug Sherring, Duco, Photosport

David Higgins: 'My mum had challenges - we were in a state house, she was on the DPB. But my mum made me feel loved." Photos / Doug Sherring, Duco, Photosport

David Higgins has driven some of NZ’s biggest events - including Synthony and Black Clash - and drawn big global names such as Boris Johnson. How did a wild genius who grew up poor - and only met his dad when he was 30 - build such a successful events

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business