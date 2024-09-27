Advertisement
Lunch with... Tony Astle - the godfather of fine dining opens up on celebrity guests, bans, food prices and 48 years of secrets and scandal

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read
Tony Astle says the standard of food in New Zealand restaurants has vastly improved over 50 years, but prices are too high. Photo / Greg Bowker

He loved Elton John, Phil Collins and Rod Stewart but loathed some other big names to the point that he banned them. Tony Astle helmed one of Auckland’s top restaurants for almost 50 years - he opens up on celebrity customers, love and loss, and the state of hospitality. Shayne

