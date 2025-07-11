Advertisement
Covid inquiry: Time to cut Dame Jacinda Ardern a break – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
Grant Illingworth KC spoke to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge about the second phase of the Covid-19 inquiry.
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
THE FACTS

  • Dame Jacinda Ardern has agreed to give evidence to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Government’s Covid-19 response.
  • The inquiry aims to learn from the pandemic by hearing from key decision-makers and those affected.
  • Former Prime Minister Ardern’s leadership during crises like the Christchurch massacre and the pandemic brought international acclaim.

Cut Dame Jacinda Ardern a break.

All manner of business egomaniacs have been putting the boot into her in recent days – polishing their own brands in just the way she is accused of having done hers.

Just move on, please. It is sickening. Time wasting. Polarising.

