Jacinda Ardern’s memoir and the untold stories from her time as Prime Minister

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has released her memoir, A Different Kind of Power.

  • Jacinda Ardern’s memoir reveals personal and political challenges, including a cancer scare and learning she was pregnant during coalition negotiations.
  • The book details her focus on empathy, a trait she observed in her parents when her father was a police officer in Murupara.
  • Ardern, now at Harvard, emphasises the importance of humane leadership and says she believes people want less combative politics.

Things a former New Zealand Prime Minister learned while writing a memoir: The rest of the world puts a plural on “chips”.

“No,” Dame Jacinda Ardern told the copy editor who had changed all her sentences. “It’s a fish and chip shop . . . you can’t put an ‘s’

