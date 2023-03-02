There are still active prosecutions in relation to the Parliament protest one year on. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One year on from the violent end to the Parliament occupation that captured and horrified the nation, the wheels of justice continue to grind with a handful of accused protesters still before the courts.

In all, 253 people were arrested during the course of the three-week demonstration-turned-riot at the Parliamentary precinct, but only a small number still face prosecution.

It was on February 6 last year that convoys of protesters began to make their way to the Beehive in Wellington. Within two days, the group had grown to around 100 and people had set up tents on the grounds and surrounding streets.

At first, the main focus of protesters was to voice their opposition to the Government mandates around vaccinations and mask-wearing as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But as numbers quickly swelled, so too did the range of issues protesters were challenging. Some fought the Three Waters reform while others called for then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation. Mainstream media became a target, as did politicians and scientists.

The occupation lasted 23 days and peaked in numbers of around 3000 protesters. The Parliament lawns had by that stage turned into a full scale encampment, complete with a toilet block and other amenities.

Streets were blocked off by vehicles and some nearby businesses and schools were forced to close for the interim.

On March 2, the protest reached boiling point as police began an operation to shut it down.

The unprecedented event saw hundreds of officers, dressed in riot gear and armed with pepper spray, clash with protesters who fought back by lighting fires and throwing objects including bricks, wood and tent poles.

Of the arrests made during and following the efforts to clear Parliament grounds, 26 people still face active prosecutions one year on.

By the numbers

People arrested in relation to protest activity in and around Parliament between February 9 and March 4:

172 people have had charges withdrawn

30 people received diversion on one or more charges

20 pleaded guilty to one or more charges

2 youths received a warning

2 breach of bail arrests with the individual receiving a warning

1 person was found not guilty

26 people still have active prosecutions for one or more charges

Prosecution post March 4: