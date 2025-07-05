Growing up in my hometown, it often felt as if Springsteen was narrating my own story. His lyrics paint vivid pictures of small-town life, dreams, and the pursuit of something greater, as well as the feelings of inadequacy that can come from trying to meet others’ expectations. In his songs, I see reflections of my own life.

The Boss brings fans to their feet with anthems that echo life, love and resilience. Photo / Daniel Arnold, The New York Times

Take, for instance, his song My Hometown. In this song, Springsteen captures the essence of growing up in a place filled with both hope and despair, where dreams can be born and crushed. It’s a story that resonates deeply with many in my hometown of Kawerau, as I’ve witnessed the transformations in my own community. His portrayal of the struggles faced by the working class reminds us all of the importance of empathy. His ability to articulate the pain and joy of ordinary people is a rare gift.

From New Jersey to Milan, Bruce Springsteen’s music continues to unite generations of believers. Photo / Daniel Arnold, The New York Times

Springsteen’s ballads and rock anthems have an uncanny ability to bring us together. In The River, he explores themes of love, loss and the relentless passage of time. It’s a poignant reminder that life is a series of ups and downs, and we must cherish the moments that matter. His lyrics resonate with the struggles of factory workers – those who toil day in and day out, often without recognition. Take this line:

I got a union card and a wedding coat

We went down to the courthouse

And the judge put it all to rest

While Springsteen himself admits he hasn’t worked a day in a factory, his empathy for the working-class experience shines through in every note and lyric.

More than a musician, Springsteen is a storyteller, soul healer and the heartbeat of ordinary people. Photo / Daniel Arnold, The New York Times

The Boss has also supported me through tough times and deep, dark depressions when I feel alone in this world. In fact, Bruce often talks about his own demons: “I’ve had to deal with a lot of it over the years, and I’m on a variety of medications that keep me on an even keel; otherwise, I can swing rather dramatically and … just … the wheels can come off a little bit.”

When I need a lift, I put on a bit of Bruce, and if I really need to feel uplifted, it’s “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” that does the trick. “Rosalita, jump a little higher; Senorita, come sit by my fire.” Those lyrics warm my heart and get me going.

As I write this, I’m filled with excitement, not because Springsteen’s European tour is coming to an end, but because by the time you read this, I will have been rocking and rolling, dancing, crying, and laughing with thousands of Springsteen fans in Milan. Sharing that experience with fellow fans fills me with joy – it’s a connection that moves across language and culture, uniting us through the power of his music.

I can’t help but wonder if this will be my last chance to see Bruce and the legendary E Street Band.

A few years ago, Bruce lost his soulmate, the big man, Clarence Clemons – saxophonist and showman extraordinaire. Bruce himself is in his twilight years these days. The four-hour plus shows are over but, with the Boss in his 70s, you still get at least 3 1/2 hours of the greatest heart-stopping, pants-dropping, hard-rocking, booty-shaking, love-making, earth-quaking, Viagra-taking, justifying, death-defying E Street Band.

I’m sure this concert will feel like a celebration of life, a gathering of souls who find solace in his music. For a few hours, we become part of something greater – a community built on shared dreams and memories.