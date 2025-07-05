Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Operation Clementine: More than 200 work visas granted to defunct businesses linked to Vietnamese cannabis ‘grow houses’ in Auckland

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Inside one of the numerous cannabis 'grow houses' run by Vietnamese crime groups busted by police in the past 12 months. Photo / NZ Police

Inside one of the numerous cannabis 'grow houses' run by Vietnamese crime groups busted by police in the past 12 months. Photo / NZ Police

More than 200 people were able to enter New Zealand on work visas for defunct businesses later exposed as fronts for a vast network of cannabis ‘grow houses’ in Auckland, the Herald can reveal.

Vietnamese organised crime groups are renowned worldwide for their expertise in , and are believed to be behind a proliferation of sophisticated indoor growing systems discovered recently in New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand