Capital Economics said it still expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates by another 100 basis points over the coming year.
Only six out of 37 economists polled by Refinitiv had expected a “no-change” outcome from today’s release.
Financial markets were nearly fully pricing in a 25bp cut.
Capital Economics said the statement sounded a touch more hawkish than expected.
For the first time, the RBA released an unattributed record of board votes, which showed six of the nine members supported today’s decision, with the three dissenters voting for another rate cut.
“The upshot is that barring a major upside surprise in the Q2 inflation data, we still expect a cut at the bank’s next meeting in August,” Capital Economics said.
The RBA’s decision precedes the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s rate call at 2pm on Wednesday.
Expectations are that the bank will keep its Official Cash Rate on hold at 3.25%.
