The Reserve Bank of Australia has surprised most economists and left its cash target unchanged. Photo / NZME

The Reserve Bank of Australia has defied market expectations by leaving its cash rate target unchanged at 3.85%.

Market expectations were for the central bank to cut its rate by 25 basis points.

The bank said Australian inflation had fallen substantially since the peak in 2022, as higher interest rates had been working to bring aggregate demand and supply closer towards balance.

“While recent monthly CPI [Consumer Price Index] Indicator data suggest that June quarter inflation is likely to be broadly in line with the forecast, they were, at the margin, slightly stronger than expected,” the bank said.

“With the cash rate 50 basis points lower than five months ago and wider economic conditions evolving broadly as expected, the [Monetary Policy] Board judged that it could wait for a little more information to confirm that inflation remains on track to reach 2.5% on a sustainable basis.”