Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Official Cash Rate

Will the Reserve Bank hold the Official Cash Rate or cut it?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Reserve Bank Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby's comment about the Monetary Policy Committee having no bias going into Wednesday's meeting has economists putting doubt on the prospects of another rate cut. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby's comment about the Monetary Policy Committee having no bias going into Wednesday's meeting has economists putting doubt on the prospects of another rate cut. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank is expected to take a breather when it reviews the Official Cash Rate on Wednesday, before pushing on with cuts later in the year.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 3.25%. However, a cut to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Official Cash Rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Official Cash Rate