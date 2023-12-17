Victoria Beckham has spoken out about her plastic surgery regret — and why she hasn't told her 12-year-old daughter about it. Photo / AP

Victoria Beckham has spoken out about her plastic surgery regret — and why she hasn't told her 12-year-old daughter about it. Photo / AP

Victoria Beckham has revealed she has a big plastic surgery regret and has chosen to keep it a secret from her 12-year-old daughter, Harper.

Speaking to Allure magazine for its December issue, the former Spice Girl confessed she regrets getting breast implants in her past and admitted she hasn’t told her daughter — who she shares with David Beckham — about them because she is focused on teaching the pre-teen about self-love.

“If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants],” the pop star turned fashion designer told the magazine.

Beckham then shared how she felt about telling her daughter about the procedure, saying, “It was a moment in time and I think I can share my experiences with her, but we’re not there just yet.”

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham had her breast implants removed in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

She told the magazine her reason for keeping the news a secret from her daughter is that she wants to teach her to embrace her natural beauty and recalled how Harper complained about a gap in her teeth earlier in the week.

“[Yesterday Harper said,] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mummy. And I’ve got that little mole right here’,” to which Beckham says she replied with, “That’s your lucky gap.”

She then went on to use an example of a famous model who also has a mole, “Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford’.”

The 49-year-old mother of four had her implants removed in 2014 and has since spoken out several times about her new feelings about them.

Harper, David and Victoria Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

In an open letter to British Vogue in 2017 addressed to her younger self, she said, “Don’t mess with your boobs,” adding, “All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

Harper is the only daughter the Beckhams share. They also have three sons — Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18.

Beckham isn’t the first celebrity to speak out about her cosmetic regrets. In September singer Ariana Grande was overcome with emotion as she filmed a video in which she admitted getting “a tonne of lip filler” over the years.

While showing fans a step-by-step look at her skincare and make-up routine on Vogue’s YouTube page, the 30-year-old pop star paused and blinked away tears as she shared an honest moment.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she confessed.