The singer said she had “a tonne of lip filler over the years”. Photo / TikTok

The singer said she had “a tonne of lip filler over the years”. Photo / TikTok

Ariana Grande was overcome with emotion as she filmed a new clip in which she admitted to getting “a tonne of lip filler” over the years.

On Tuesday, the thank u, next singer showed her fans a step-by-step look at her skincare and makeup routine on Vogue’s YouTube page and got candid about cosmetic procedures she had done when she was younger.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know,” she confessed.

The 30-year-old pop star paused and blinked away tears as she shared an honest moment with her fans, reports Page Six.

“I didn’t expect to get emotional,” she added. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.”

The Wicked actress candidly revealed that she is not opposed to getting future work done, but for the time being, she is all about embracing her “well-earned cry lines and smile lines”.

Ariana Grande got emotional in a candid video as she confessed to getting cosmetic procedures over the years because she “felt like hiding”. Photos / Getty Images

“[Ageing] can be such a beautiful thing. Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? [I] might, yeah, but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f*** it, let’s lay it all out there,” she shared.

Grande also looked back at stepping into the spotlight at the early age of 16 years old, adding that her “relationship to beauty has changed so much” over the years.

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not,” she said.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder confessed that she “used makeup as a disguise” and “something to hide behind”, with “more and more hair” and “thicker” eyeliner.

“I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore,” she revealed. “I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like, we’re here talking about beauty secrets. Isn’t the secret that we all just wanna feel our best and be loved?”

Grande — whose rumoured relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater has been making headlines — recently threw shade on her past makeup looks in a TikTok clip that showed the Side to Side singer with heavily applied black eyeliner.

“Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an overdrawn lip,” she captioned the video.