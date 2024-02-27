The long-time couple shocked fans when they announced their split this week. Photo / Getty Images

Romeo Beckham has revealed he and his girlfriend of five years Mia Regan have parted ways.

The second son of football star David Beckham had been seeing model Regan since 2019. However, rumours the pair had split began to swirl last week when Beckham didn’t post anything on social media for her on Valentine’s Day.

It has been alleged the couple broke up after a heated argument which saw Regan move out of the house they lived in together, reports the Daily Mail.

The footballer, 21, confirmed their split on Sunday, sharing on social media: “Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love. We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Regan, 21, also announced their separation on Instagram, writing: “This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms and paths as you mature.”

“We aren’t [together] romantically but we do share lots and lots of love for one another... after five years, we friendzoned each other.”

(Left to right): Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the UK premiere of Netflix's Beckham at The Curzon Mayfair on October 3, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Karwai Tang / WireImage

The break-up was reported on Saturday, prior to the pair announcing the news.

Regan flew solo to Italy this week and attended the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week without Beckham in tow, just before their split made headlines.

A close source told the Mirror: “Romeo and Mia had a fallout… they aren’t together at the moment.”

“They were living together, but Mia has apparently moved out of the place they shared and is staying with her parents.

“They’ve split up in the past and got back together again, but this time it feels more serious – Mia moving out obviously points to it being more than just a tiff.”

The couple were last spotted together two months ago at the British Fashion Awards.

Before Sunday, neither Regan or Beckham had posted photos of each other on their social media pages since they were seen together in December.

Speculation the pair had parted ways was rife when Beckham didn’t post anything in tribute to his beau on February 14.

This was unusual for the couple, who typically love to gush over each other on Instagram.

Instead of spending the day with Regan, Romeo Beckham spent Valentine’s Day with his mum, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

The fashion designer had lunch with her second-born son at Dorian bistro in Notting Hill.

What’s more, eagled-eyed fans noticed Romeo had been following various beautiful models on Instagram in the last week, reports the Sun.