All eyes are on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she weighs up returning to the UK with Prince Harry for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could return to the UK together for the Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary, leading some royal sources to state that the couple could try to make amends with the royal family over their infamous feud while in the country.

The Duchess of Sussex was last in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s grandmother in September 2022. She did not join her husband when he returned to Britain to attend King Charles’ coronation, which was held in May last year.

Meghan - a former actress most known for her role in the legal drama series Suits - was captured making use of her stage talent in a recent visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where photos and videos released showed her reading books to children in the hospital.

The visit, on March 21, reflected that of a royal engagement and saw the duchess lead a ‘Literally Healing’ session with a group of children.

It was only a day later (March 22) that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventive treatment for it.

A video released by the Sussexes showed Meghan introducing herself to children from the hospital before going on to read them stories from kids’ books, where she singled out Rosie Revere, Engineer as “one of my favourites”.

The former Suits actress showed off her skills as she acted out characters in the stories, changing her tone and using vivid body language for added effect.

The visit bears resemblance to similar engagements undertaken by Queen Camilla and Princess Kate, who once united to share their beloved kids’ books to encourage reading among youth.

Meghan Markle joins story time at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles on March 21, 2024. Photo / Children's Hospital Los Angeles

The visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles occurred as questions swirled over the couple’s unconfirmed return to the UK to attend the Invictus Games anniversary on May 8 at St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

Prince Harry last returned to Britain in February to see his father soon after the King’s cancer diagnosis was revealed, and he is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Invictus Games anniversary ceremony. According to a copy of the ceremony’s schedule obtained by the Express, Meghan is also included as a guest, although her attendance has not been confirmed by either of the Sussexes.

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed),” a source told The Express.

The source noted that “anxious” Meghan has some reservations about going, but they alleged that “it will be a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the Royal Family and the British people at the same time.”

A return to the UK could be viewed as "a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the royal family and the British people at the same time". Photo / AP

A statement was released following Meghan’s hospital visit, which said: “Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favourite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat.”

The duchess also spent time getting to know the hospital staff and children, taking photos and handing out hugs to people in the building. She even gave signed Polaroid photos to the children and explained the process behind taking them.

“With literacy development and fun in mind, the mother-of-two also helped kids with STEAM activities tied to each book that let patients explore counting, colours, problem-solving and more,” the statement added.



