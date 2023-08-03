The show debuted last month on Netflix, which is also home to Meghan's docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

Suits still has the Meghan Markle sparkle — four years after the show was axed.

Nielsen reported the legal drama series — which shot the now-Duchess of Sussex to fame — has set a new record as the most viewed acquired streaming show nearly four years after its season finale, reports People.

The series, which aired on the USA Network between 2011 and 2019, hit 3 billion viewing minutes between its two streaming platforms — Peacock and Netflix — in the week between June 26 and July 2.

Suits’ first season on Netflix gained more than 26 million hours of views in that week alone, reports Netflix’s Top Ten List, and the show has stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 Series for more than four weeks.

What’s more, Nielsen revealed the series is capturing the interest of the younger generation, with the series’ median viewing age trending younger than when the show first hit screens.

Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who ends up working at a law firm alongside some of New York City’s best attorneys including Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

Meghan Markle starred in Suits before she left to become the Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan went public with their engagement in November 2017, the channel announced the actor would leave the show after season seven and be stepping away from show business for good.

Despite Markle and her co-star Adams both leaving their respective love-interest roles, Suits continued for two more seasons, ending in 2019.

Suits debuted on Netflix in the US in June, six months after the Sussexes’ docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming platform. The six-episode bombshell series made history as Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million hours of viewing.

The royals made the multi-year deal with Netflix back in September 2020. At the time, the New York Times revealed the couple’s production company, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for Netflix.

Meghan Markle and her former TV husband in Suits. Photo / Getty Images

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have produced two projects available to stream on the platform: Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead — a docuseries inspired by Nelson Mandela that aims to champion the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and more.

Harry & Megan and all nine seasons of Suits can be streamed on Netflix.