Prince William has reportedly responded to his brother after Harry reached out following Kate's diagnosis. Photo / AP

Prince William has reportedly responded to his brother Prince Harry’s message following the news of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

William and Harry have not been in contact for months, but now the Prince of Wales is said to have texted his brother replying to his and Meghan Markle’s message of support to the couple, which they sent after Kate’s video announcement last week.

But according to British outlet The Mirror, the exchange was anything but “warm” and “informal”.

“Harry and Meghan have been in contact with William, but their private message was simply one of sympathy and didn’t include any suggestion the brothers should make up and let bygones be bygones or that Harry should fly back to the UK soon,” royal writer Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

“There is just too much ill-feeling for that. William, who is still hurt by everything Harry has said in the past, has responded, but the response is very much engineered by the Palace and it’s hardly the kind of warm, informal response you would expect from one brother to another.

“It’s more like the sort of communication you would get between two slightly wary diplomats.”

The Sussexes shared a statement of support soon after Kate went public with her diagnosis, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly were not told of her condition before it went public, finding out on social media instead.

It comes after claims that the Duke of Sussex is keen to mend the rift with his family, considering his father King Charles’ own battle with cancer.

Harry is reportedly set to visit the UK to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, William is not likely to welcome a visit from Harry as the trust between the Waleses and the Sussexes is “well and truly shattered”.

The Princess of Wales shared her diagnosis with the world in a video message last week, telling viewers: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding while I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

Her cancer was found following her operation in January and came as a “huge shock”, she added.

Kate went on: “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”