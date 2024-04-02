The Princess of Wales announced news of her cancer diagnosis in a video last month and is now undergoing chemotherapy. Photo / Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales announced news of her cancer diagnosis in a video last month and is now undergoing chemotherapy. Photo / Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales was reportedly forced to rush her cancer diagnosis announcement before a possible leak on her health condition from a secondary source.

A “well-placed source” today revealed to the Daily Mail that Kate Middleton’s video detailing her cancer diagnosis was “rushed out” by Kensington Palace after it had been contacted regarding the Princess’ diagnosis.

The source said the timing of the video had nothing to do with speculations and conspiracy theories regarding her disappearance from the public eye, but that someone had knowledge of her health condition.

The Daily Mail reported it was unclear as to whether the leak came from within the clinic where the Princess underwent abdominal surgery in January or from elsewhere.

Just over a week ago the Princess announced in a personal video message she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

She said she is focused on making a “full recovery” and reassured the world “I am going to be okay”.

The cancer was discovered during tests after the royal’s abdominal surgery on January 16, and she started chemotherapy treatment at the end of February.

Since then, she and her husband the Prince of Wales have been putting their time into processing the news with their three young kids in private.

Fans of the beloved royal flooded the comments of the video with well-wishes, with one writing: “Her Royal Highness, what a great example of true nobility, courage and strength. May God bless you and your precious family.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have been putting their time into processing the news of her cancer diagnosis with their three children in private. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Others weighed in on the rampant conspiracy theories that have plagued the royal family during Kate’s absence from public life: “I’m so sorry people don’t know how to be kind and respectful of people’s privacy anymore. I wish you a quick and full recovery.”

Various public figures from around the world also released statements after the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon shared a statement, saying the country’s thoughts are with the Princess of Wales following the news of her diagnosis, adding: “I know Kiwis across the world will be wishing her well in her recovery.”

Former PM Chris Hipkins wished her “a speedy recovery” on Facebook. He shared: “I’m sure cancer sufferers around the world will take comfort from her kind words and solidarity ... May you all find strength for the challenges ahead.”

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

US President Joe Biden was “incredibly sad to hear of the news” of Kate’s cancer diagnosis, his official spokeswoman said.

“We just heard, obviously, all of us just heard the terrible news,” said Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House’s daily press briefing.

“I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time, so I’m not going to go further than that,” Jean-Pierre went on.