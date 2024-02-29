Kate, Princess of Wales. Photo / AP

Is Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales in a coma? Is she struggling with a mental illness? Or is she recovering from “planned abdominal surgery”? Despite Kensington Palace providing multiple updates confirming Kate is “doing well”, her illness and Prince William’s recent absence have sparked multiple bizarre theories. The Herald investigates two theories, explains why Kate is maintaining her privacy and when the Palace will provide another update.

It’s been 66 days since the public last laid eyes on Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, as well as other Royal family members, the 42-year-old appeared to be in good health on Christmas Day. She spoke to royal fans, attended the family’s Christmas Church service and then without warning, seemingly disappeared.

According to a recent update from Kensington Palace, she is “doing well” and will likely return to Royal duties after Easter, despite this, some bizarre theories about her condition have started to gain traction on the internet.

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

One royal expert has alluded to the possibility that the mother of three is struggling with a mental illness, another journalist has boldly claimed Kate is in a coma, amid rife speculation, the Herald looks at the claims being made - and whether there is any truth to them.

Is Kate Middleton in a ‘coma’?

The theory was first spawned by Spanish journalist, Concha Calleja on January 28, just one day before Kate was discharged from the London Clinic. Calleja claimed during an appearance on the Spanish show, Fiesta, that the mother of three’s “planned abdominal surgery” was really a hysterectomy gone wrong.

Insisting she received the information from an aide in the royal household, she claimed that following the surgery, Kate “suffered serious complications during the post-operative period,” and alleged doctors “had to intubate her”.

Britain's Prince William, left, drives away from the London Clinic, after visiting Kate, the Princess of Wales. Photo / AP

“They were serious complications that were not expected,” she claimed. “What I cannot confirm is if this continues like this, if they have waited for that 15-day process. Her life has been in great danger. In fact, the concern in the Royal Family was palpable, it was to save lives.” Calleja alleged.

The theory quickly gained attention, most notably from the Palace themselves with an insider telling the Times, there is no truth to it: “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

Is Kate Middleton battling mental illness?

Queen Camilla’s biographer, sparked a second theory about the Princess’s health with one comment leading many to assume she was alluding to a battle with mental illness.

Speaking to GB News just days after news of Kate’s surgery was first announced, Levin said she believed it was “really very concerning” that Kate was to spend up to 14 days in hospital, claiming “She’s not the sort of woman who wants to stay in a hospital.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin. Photo / GB News

The biographer then addressed how “lonely” Kate’s absence must be making Prince William insisting he will be “doing his best” for the sake of the children. She stating that during a situation like this, she believes the prince acts as “man of the house” like when he was with his mother, “He had to deal with her, with her mental illnesses and crying and screaming.

“He’d put tissues under the bathroom door when she locked herself in to help her. I think he took that responsibility on when he was only 15 and didn’t quite know what to do,” she alleged continuing, “But here, he’s a mature man and he will know that his priority is to look after his wife, who has been so wonderfully supportive to him.”

Levin has not clarified whether she was claiming Kate is battling mental illness and William’s history with his mother will help him support her or whether she meant William’s history means he is better equipped to support his wife after surgery.

The Palace has not responded to speculation.

Why is Kate so private about her surgery?

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, from right, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Christmas Day service. Photo / AP

The Royal family are notoriously private about their health so it comes as no surprise to loyal royalists Kate is choosing to keep the specific details of her “planned abdominal surgery” private. However as it comes amid her father-in-law, King Charles’ very public cancer battle, many have asked why the difference in transparency.

Speaking to People magazine, an inside source addressed speculation claiming it was “sensible” for Charles to be open about his diagnosis “otherwise, people might have thought the worst”.

As for Kate, the nature of her abdominal surgery has been kept private in order to “maintain as much normality” as possible for her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace’s official statement said.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them,” The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author Hardman says, adding, “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalising life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

When will the Palace give another Kate update?

The Palace has stated they will provide another update on the status of the Princess’ progress “when there is significant new information to share”.

Royal experts have since challenged the decision, with royal biographer Phil Dampier telling the MailOnline that “these are not normal times”. Referencing William’s sudden decision to miss his godfather’s memorial service for “personal reasons” yesterday, Dampier said, “We still don’t know what urgent personal reason led William to cancel. I think he should be more open if the palace wants to avoid speculation.”

Elsewhere, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said in the world of social media, silence from the Wales family and Kensington Palace is ultimately a “gift to conspiracy theorists.

“The absence of clarification when the unexpected occurs is a gift to conspiracy theorists. And clearly, this is a time where the royal family - only four of whose working members are under 70 - is under enormous pressure.”

The Palace’s most recent update regarding Kate’s progress was on February 28.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and Royal news you simply cannot miss out on.