Princess Kate underwent 'planned abdominal surgery' last month. Photo / AP

Princess Kate is still weeks away from returning to work but one expert believes there is something she must do upon reprising royal duties.

Speaking to GB News, Sophie Cress, a UK-based therapist, weighed in on the Princes of Wales’ pending return to work, noting the mother of three “needs to strike a careful balance” between her physical and mental health.

“Kate is probably going to ease her way back into her royal responsibilities, giving priority to things that suit her energy and health at the moment,” Cress said adding, “Psychologically speaking, it’s critical that Kate maintains her autonomy and sense of control over her schedule as she gradually returns to her duties.”

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, was last seen on Christmas Day with Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk. Photo / AP

The mental health expert continued to explain to the UK news outlet that it would be most beneficial for the Princess to take on royal engagements that provide flexibility, something that appears to already be in the works. Mail Online has reported Kate’s official work return, which is expected to be after Easter, will be a long process and may include working from her bed before returning to the public eye.

The Princess underwent “planned abdominal surgery” last month which saw her stay in the London Clinic for two weeks. After returning to her family home of Adelaide Cottage, the Wales family have taken a short trip to their Norfolk estate for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis’ school break.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Diary editor Richard Eden, a source revealed Kate is “recovering well”, adding, “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales. Photo / AP

The exact details of Kate’s health battle have not been revealed, however, the palace has confirmed it is not cancer-related and stated the reason for privacy was to “maintain as much normality” as possible for her children.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace’s official statement said.

It comes after Buckingham Palace announced at the beginning of February that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The King will step away from public facing duties as he undergoes treatment with Prince William taking on a leadership role as the heir to the throne, attending engagements and ensuring continuity remains between the royals and their public duties.

Queen Camilla has also been keeping busy as Charles works behind the scenes, attending a royal engagement at Salisbury Cathedral where she talked to medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.











