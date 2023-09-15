The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at the Invictus Games in Germany. Video / @bestofharryandm

Prince Harry’s birthday appears to have been ignored publicly by the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex saw in his 39th birthday on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany, as he supported athletes in the Invictus Games along with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 42.

As he sat on the sidelines to watch Germany and Poland battle it out in volleyball, a massive crowd sang him Happy Birthday.

But there was silence from all members of the royal family’s social media accounts on Friday following months of reported feuds between Harry and the family.

The royal family’s Twitter (now X) account did post about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Wiltshire, and Harry’s dad King Charles was spotted as he made an appearance at St Paul’s Church, in Kinross, Scotland.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Last year, the family didn’t tweet Harry a happy birthday message as they were grieving for the Queen, who died aged 96 in September at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The last time the Duke of Sussex was publicly wished a happy birthday was in 2021 when he was tweeted by the late Queen, William and his wife Catherine. Meghan also appeared to be snubbed in August on her 42nd birthday, with no royals publicly sending her well wishes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did wish Meghan a happy birthday last year alongside King Charles and Camilla.

It has been reported Harry and Meghan have barely been in touch with the royals since they left the UK.

The latest snubs come after the fallout from the publication of Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir in which he detailed a physical fight with William.

Harry and Meghan have no visit planned to Britain while they’re in Germany.

They drank beers earlier in the week with blood sausages and Wiener Schnitzel at a secret feast in Düsseldorf to mark his birthday.

A source told Hello! magazine the event was a “family meal”.

Harry then returned to their EUR£1,600 (NZ$2892) a night hotel to eat birthday cake.