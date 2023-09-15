The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at the Invictus Games in Germany. Video / @bestofharryandm

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his birthday in a German restaurant with his team on Thursday evening, drinking “really good” local beer and blowing out candles on a white chocolate birthday cake.

Prince Harry, who turns 39 on Friday, was taken out by his wife, Meghan, and their Archewell staff in Dusseldorf, where they are attending the Invictus Games.

The group went to the Schumacher Brewery, famed for its Schumacher Alt - a well known local beer that is being served at the Games.

They shared “family style” dishes including bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage and mashed potato, to experience the meal in traditional German style.

One source said: “Everyone was incredibly friendly, especially the waiters.”

The restaurant posted a picture of Harry and Meghan with staff including owner Thea Ungermann and head waiter Frank Wackers, on Instagram.

They wrote: “So proud! Impressed by very friendly people who enjoyed our Schumi Alt, Haxe Wiener Schnitzel, blood sausage and German sausages.”

The royals dined in a public part of the restaurant and were in “joyful spirits”, toasting and laughing with the team.

After dinner, they headed back to their hotel to sing happy birthday to Prince Harry and tuck into the birthday cake just before midnight.

The group opted to celebrate on Thursday evening because they expect to be at the Invictus Games watching the sports and the medal ceremonies late into Friday.

Ungermann said: “Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal. I had goosebumps when they walked in. I had watched his speech on the stage at the Invictus Games and couldn’t believe he was in my restaurant. Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. Photo / Getty Images

She said Harry picked up the bill and left a big tip.

The team includes four members of staff from Archewell, two British PRs who used to work for the Sussexes in London, and their protection team.