Helicopters have been deployed to conduct welfare checks in isolated areas such as Tapawera, Tadmor and Mārahau.
The water supply has been partially restored in Tapawera and Kaiteriteri, but boil water notices remain in place for some areas.
Civil Defence says water remains unavailable for certain properties along Kahu Close, Kimi Ora and parts of Martin Farm Rd.
Alternative water supply stations remain in place.
Caution is also urged around all water sources.
Residents using private bores are advised to boil water as a precaution, and contact with floodwater should be avoided because of possible contamination.
In Auckland, where surface flooding has also occurred, multiple agencies were called to a slip in Muriwai today.
A section of Motutara Rd dropped away, taking a power pole with it. Three houses were evacuated – one directly affected by the slip and two others as a precaution.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander for Waitematā, Chris Lind, said: “The structure is intact, the debris is resting against the back of it. So you have a quantity of mud and soil and some trees, and obviously the water that has come through behind it.”
He said council geotechnical engineers and Fire and Emergency engineers had confirmed two of the properties could be reoccupied “when they need to be”.