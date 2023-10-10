BECKHAM features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the past forty years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey. Video / Netflix

A source close to Rebecca Loos has claimed the former PA wants David Beckham to “man up and publicly apologise for hurting his wife”.

According to the friend, Loos told pals that she was upset by how the former football player, 48, addressed their apparent affair and the fact that he never said sorry in his self-produced Netflix documentary.

The source also claims that she accused him of “playing the victim” when he spoke about the fall-out of the alleged affair with Loos for the first time.

Beckham and his wife Victoria, 49, spoke about the apparent affair and David seemed close to tears as he described how the scandal nearly ruined his marriage when it surfaced in 2004.

The alleged affair, which David in the past has always refused to address, is said to have happened when he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain and Loos was his personal assistant.

Viewers of the show were shocked when the Beckhams finally addressed the scandal in the four-part Netflix series, which covers their relationship, David’s career and upbringing.

TV footage and newspaper headlines about the alleged affair are shown and, while not going into detail, David did speak candidly about how it affected their marriage.

The footballer said he “felt physically sick every day,” and revealed: “Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else ... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning.”

Fashion designer Victoria also fought back tears when asked if it was the hardest time in their marriage.

“100 per cent,” she admitted. “It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.”

David added that he still doesn’t know how they got through the crisis but said he and his wife knew they had to “fight for their family”.

Loos cut a six-figure deal for selling her story about the apparent affair to the now-defunct News of the World and claimed she had “no regrets” but the source added that Loos now feels the 2004 deal was a “huge mistake”.

Loos was a PR executive living in Madrid when she was appointed as an assistant to Beckham after he was signed by Real Madrid. She was removed from her position by management and on to “menial duties” after the apparent four-month affair.

In 2007 Loos then appeared on Celebrity Treasure Island New Zealand where she met league star Matthew Ridge and the pair became romantically involved.

Loos now lives rurally and stays out of the limelight, however, the source noted that the Netflix series has frustrated her and threatened her anonymous existence.

Loos works as a yoga teacher and is married to a Norwegian doctor who she lives with in a secluded rural area.



