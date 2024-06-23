King Charles could be set to make a visit to California to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito mansion may be set to receive a very royal guest. King Charles.

The father and son have had a strained relationship in recent years following the Duke and Duchess’ resignation from royal duties in 2020, but a royal expert has claimed the 75-year-old monarch is “willing to find a resolution” with his son.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn has claimed Charles has been in talks about making a visit to California to spend time with Harry, Meghan and his two grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Charles reportedly wants to spend more time with Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Netflix, Misan Harriman

“Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future,” the expert said.

“So, it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California. He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be.”

Relationship expert, Louella Alderson also weighed in on the matter telling the outlet the willingness from Charles could be an indication that the father and son are on the right path to ending their estrangement.

If King Charles visits Prince Harry, it could signify a huge step in mending their relationship an expert has claimed. Photo / AP

“King Charles has many royal obligations and now health issues as well, so a trip to America in any capacity would likely require careful planning and coordination.

“This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship. It’s possible that he may be more willing to address any issues and work towards finding a resolution than he has been previously.”

It comes after Harry’s visit to London in May, where he saw neither his father nor his brother, Prince William.

After rumours swirled for weeks over whether the father and son would meet during the London visit, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared a statement regarding his plans while in the UK.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” the spokesman said.

Prince Harry and King Charles are reportedly working to mend their relationship while Prince William remains estranged from his brother. Photo / Getty Images

“The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

As for his brother, it was revealed the pair would not meet during Harry’s brief visit.

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said of Harry and William’s estrangement. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her cancer treatment and looking after their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.