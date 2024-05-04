Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Photo / AP

Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Photo / AP

It has been revealed that Prince Harry will not reunite with his brother, Prince William, as he prepares for his UK visit next week – thus hinting that the royals’ relationship is still “extremely fractured”.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which will be marked by a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Harry started the Games in 2014 to give injured servicemen and women a platform to compete in a number of sporting competitions.

While on UK soil, the Prince will see his father, King Charles, and check in on his health status amid his cancer battle.

The Mirror reports that the father-and-son duo have been speaking regularly since the Monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February and that Charles has freed up time in his “supercharged” diary to catch up with his youngest son.

“Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can,” a source told the publication.

“He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the King will be well and able to see him as planned.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Prince William attend the service to celebrate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales at the Guards Chapel on August 31, 2007 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

However, there still appears to be a rift between Harry and the Prince of Wales, who reportedly will snub him during his stay in London despite his younger brother’s hopes to meet up. Tensions have been high between the two ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the States with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie - their daughter Lilibet was born in 2021.

What’s more, a reconciliation with Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, is not on the cards for Harry as she continues to receive chemotherapy treatment for her cancer.

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said of Harry and William’s estrangement. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her treatment and looking after their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy. The video announcement came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. Photo / Kensington Palace

One of Kate’s friends told The Telegraph this week that the royal pair seem to be “going through hell” following the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” said designer Amaia Arrieta, who has dressed the Waleses’ three children in the past.

However, Prince William has continued on with his royal duties, putting on a brave face during outings.

“All doing well, yes, thank you. All doing well,” he responded when asked how the family was coping last week.