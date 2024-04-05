A plan for the estranged brothers to meet up in the UK is reportedly in talks. Photo / AP

A plan for the estranged brothers to meet up in the UK is reportedly in talks. Photo / AP

Talks are reportedly underway over a potential meet-up between Prince Harry and Prince William for the first time in months, however, both are said to be aware that it is likely to be “very awkward”, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to England on May 8 for the Invictus Games’ 10 Anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral, however, it has not yet been confirmed or hinted whether Meghan Markle will accompany him.

Regardless, both sides have been put in a sticky situation, according to royal author and expert Tom Quinn.

“William and Kate are really nervous that whether Harry comes alone or with Meghan there are going to be difficulties and a great deal of planning is going on to try to reduce all the inevitable awkwardness and embarrassment,” he revealed to The Mirror.

“One plan being looked at is to let the brothers appear in public for a short period to try to show they can at least be civil to each other.

“It’s a question of the lesser of two evils. If Harry comes to the UK in May and avoids his brother and Kate, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting.”

FILE - From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday., in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Photo / AP

Quinn went on to say: “Given Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May – if it happens at all it’s to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations.”

The royal brothers have been famously embroiled in a family feud over the last few years, however, the tension seems to have been put on ice as the royal family manages a health crisis set in motion by King Charles and Princess Kate’s dual cancer announcements.

Just a few hours after the King revealed his cancer diagnosis to the public in February, his son Prince Harry boarded a plane from California to London to visit his father, however, it is said the meeting was less than an hour.

Only six weeks later, the Princess of Wales shared her own cancer news. In the wake of her announcement, the Sussexes released a public statement of support and it was reported at the time that they “reached out privately” to both Kate and her family.

However, the conversation was said to be formal, according to The Mirror, and was described as “the sort of communication you would get between two slightly wary diplomats.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton met before she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in a video. Photos / Getty Images, AP

In his first interview after his UK visit to see his father, Prince Harry hinted at being open to a reconciliation with the royal family, especially in light of King Charles’ illness.

“So my family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned,” he shared with Good Morning America.

“That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

In the wake of Kate’s shock cancer announcement two weeks ago, an insider close to the Prince and Princess of Wales told the UK’s Telegraph that “the Harry problem” is not even ranking on their priority list.

They went on to say that trust in the Sussexes – who have repeatedly aired out personal details of their issues with William and Kate – is “well and truly shattered”.

Prince William is now putting all his focus into protecting his wife and shielding her from any unneeded stress, the insider shares.