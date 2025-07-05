“My wife and I agreed that after three, it’s all the same,” he laughs. “The first three are the hardest, and then it’s all the same. We are just so happy and blessed that we have six healthy kids, and now we want to spend time with them and make beautiful memories.”

Klaus was named in honour of Joseph’s grandad, Klaus, who passed away on June 1 this year.

“I just feel like it was perfect timing,” nods Joseph. “Klaus is going to be strong and healthy, and that’s the main thing.”

Joseph’s grandad was a family man who lived in Samoa and would always ask Joseph when he was planning on returning to the islands to live.

“He was a massive supporter of when I was fighting,” he says. “When I won a few fights, I went back to Samoa with the belts and all that, and he was really proud and happy.”

Reaching the pinnacles he has with his boxing career, Joseph has had to sacrifice more than his fair share of family time – in fact, he’s missed most of the births of his kids because of his hectic training camp and fight schedule. He was, however, present at Klaus’ birth.

Joseph and Laine manage their brood brilliantly while balancing the demands of his sporting career, with Laine homeschooling their kids so their education isn’t disrupted while following their dad around the world. For his last bout in February, Joseph had a house where his family stayed, and a house where his team and trainers were located, so he could bounce in between. It was a welcome change to the usual solitary training camps, he says, crediting the time with his whānau as hugely beneficial to his preparation.

“It gives me strength,” he tells. “Boxing is only here for a while, but family is forever.”

Joseph's supporting fellow Kiwi legend Sonny Bill Williams in his upcoming Mānuka Phuel Presents SBW v Gallen fight. Photo / Jason Dorday

However, Joseph is keen to make the most of his time in the ring as much as he can – as much for his family as for himself. He’s currently searching for the perfect next opponent, with British superstar Anthony Joshua the preferred candidate.

Until then, he’s supporting fellow Kiwi legend Sonny Bill Williams in his upcoming Mānuka Phuel Presents SBW v Gallen fight against former Aussie league player Paul Gallen, and focusing on staying hungry and humble, as well as being a good role model for Pasifika kids.

“It’s important to be yourself and to remain grounded, and have people around you who can tell you if you’re going off track or if you’re on it,” he says. “The mental health side of things is just as important as the physical, if not more.

“I want to be the champion of the world for a second time. That’s my goal… and I just want to be a good example for my kids.”