Daniel Dubois goes head to head with Joseph Parker during their press conference in London. Photo / Getty

Joseph Parker’s shot at returning to the ranks of world heavyweight boxing champions is in doubt, with Daniel Dubois believed to have fallen ill.

The pair are scheduled to meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday (NZ time) with Parker looking to dethrone the IBF title holder and begin his second reign as a world champion.

However, the 27-year-old Englishman is reported to have been getting a doctor’s evaluation after being struck with illness.

There are suggestions a replacement is being pursued in the event that Dubois is unable to square off against Parker, though it is unclear at this point exactly what that means in the title picture.

The Herald understands former WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie, 13-1 British heavyweight David Adeleye and undefeated French heavyweight Mourad Aliev are among the names being considered as a potential replacement.