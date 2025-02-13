For now at least his focus is fixed on the starting point - tackling the Chiefs as the Blues open their title defence at Eden Park on Saturday night with a rematch of last year’s final.

“First things first I come into this campaign. I don’t really make any goals for the All Blacks. I have to play well for the Blues. This is a team I grew up loving,” Papali’i said as he prepares to start alongside Anton Segner and Cameron Suafoa in the Blues loose forwards.

“Hopefully that carries on to the All Blacks. The desire to go back-to-back with the Blues is high so my goals are here first.

“It’s good to be back, in the first week of Super again, and this is going to be a big one against the Chiefs.”

The high tendon hamstring issue that stunted Papali’i’s 2024 campaign is behind him. Amid those frustrations he sourced solace in extended time with those close to him, and an off-season well spent with offshore holidays before returning to training.

“The hamstring is all good now. I’ve got to keep working on it. Those sorts of things don’t go away quickly. It’s part of my routine now. It’s probably made me more professional, going in early, getting my prehab and rehab done, and leaving no stone unturned.

“That’s the curse of the game. It’s very rare you hear of someone going through rugby with no injuries. With the way the year ended it was frustrating but you’ve got to take the concrete pill. I accepted it last year and I feel I’m now in the best shape I’ve been coming into a season.

“People look at injuries as tough things, which they are, but you’ve got that extended time because you’re not on tour. I also saw the other side where you get to spend more time with family and friends than you would if you’re healthy.”

Recent news of Papali’i’s father-to-be status with his partner, former Football Fern Marty Puketapu, adds another layer of motivation and complexion to life on and off the field.

“It doesn’t feel real yet. I talked to some of the boys in here and they say it doesn’t until it’s born. Being in this position, seeing how happy my parents were, her parents were, and sharing this journey with her is special. She’s doing all the hard yards. I’m just training. It’s been awesome and I can’t wait.

“It’s another purpose. When it’s born it will probably be my only purpose; to work hard for them and be in a position where I can financially support them and hopefully be a father they can be proud of.”

Successive titles with the Blues would be the ideal way to toast fatherhood. But while the Crusaders seven straight championships under Robertson suggests otherwise, repeat sporting success is difficult to attain.

As the Blues attempt to continue their combative, direct, forward-led dominance, coach Vern Cotter has left the squad under no illusions that last year’s success holds no relevance.

“We talk about the trap. That’s not other teams, it’s us being complacent,” Papali’i said.

“We’ve seen teams in the past win it and have the same team and they cake it the next year because they get complacent. We’ve left no stone unturned, especially Vern. When the All Blacks boys came in he had a conversation with us saying ‘we’re here now and we’re here to win it all’.

“The reason why we won it last year is because we didn’t drop our shoulders. We stuck to what we knew, which was working hard and getting our detail, and enjoying the process. A lot of times when you have a goal you can be so focused but we’ve got to enjoy the journey and being in the hurt locker together.”

For Papali’i and the Blues, the scene of last year’s triumph sets the stage for the start of their new chapter.

Blues v Chiefs: 7.05pm, Saturday

Live commentary on GOLD SPORT and iHeartRadio

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



