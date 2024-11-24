“I like two years,” Cotter told the Herald after re-signing. “Three years is neither here nor there. Are you planning for the future or trying to become better and win a competition? I like to get stuck in.

“I signed a two-year contract in Clermont and ended up staying eight years. I like the mindset of going in for two and if everyone is happy and you enjoy it you can look to extend. That’s what happened this year.

“I enjoy the players, the environment, and winning so it was a pretty easy decision.”

While Cotter is a Te Puke farmer who coached Bay of Plenty and extensively in France, he has immediately found a home at the Blues and dispelled a few urban myths along the way.

“I was contacted back in 2011 to potentially take on the job. I’ve always thought it would be an interesting challenge with the beliefs around the Blues that they were flashy and soft or genuinely misunderstood.

“When the opportunity came to coach the Blues, I loved it. I was born in Auckland so it felt right. And when I did my due diligence I felt perceptions were wrong.

“We gave the players a chance to play to their strengths. I enjoyed seeing the players enjoy themselves; enjoyed seeing people around the Blues region connect with the team and I’m hoping that’ll keep growing.

“If you haven’t won something you’re always clutching for straws and second-guessing yourself. Now we know what good looks like. I’m looking forward to putting that in place for another couple of years and being consistent in what we do, how we behave and our DNA.”

Achieving back-to-back titles is a feat few teams manage in any sport. Scaling the mountain once is difficult enough. Doing it again, with the target imprinted and the blueprint there for all to analyse, is inherently more challenging.

“We know backing up titles is really hard. That’s the first thing you need to acknowledge.”

Work is already under way to plot successive crowns, though. A recent visit from Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary offered nuggets of gold after his side claimed four NRL Premiership titles in a row.

“When I was at Clermont we had the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters come and see us. There’s always an exchange of information around sport,” Cotter said.

“Ivan Cleary was in the changing shed after our final. He’s good mates with John Hart.

“It was nice to meet him again. I enjoyed his company and like the way he sees the game. There were a lot of similarities between the two sports. The time he spent with us and the coaching group was outstanding to share ideas.”

Ivan and Nathan Cleary celebrate after winning their fourth-straight NRL Premiership earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

Those people less than enamoured with Cotter’s direct, combative, accurate approach that proved incredibly difficult to breakdown, will be disappointed to learn the Blues do not plan to alter that script in their quest for repeat success.

“If it works, why would you want to change? We can certainly develop things. The more time you spend together and train certain aspects the better off we’ll be.

“We’ll do what it takes to win. I don’t believe we need to adjust a lot.”

Cotter’s Blues squad is largely settled. Akira Ioane moves on to Japan and veteran midfielder Bryce Heem is out injured for the season. Otherwise, though, with next-generation talents Che Clark and Xavier Taele emerging through their ranks, the Blues appear well-placed for another title tilt.

Beauden Barrett is the headline recruit after returning from Japan to underscore the plethora of Blues playmakers that also includes Clermont-bound Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta and Zarn Sullivan.

“Beauden offers us a different skill set around our decisions and playmaking which I’m sure will benefit the team.

“The season being dynamic and demanding there will be opportunity around game time. Harry did an outstanding job last year. Beauden is coming back he’s conscious he has to work his way back in – it’s not going to be given to him.

“Stephen has stepped in at 10 as well. Zarn will play multiple positions – he could be in the midfield.”

While Cotter remains in charge he is conscious of developing a coaching succession plan likely to centre on either assistant Paul Tito or Craig McGrath.

“I like a holistic approach to the game. I like winning competitions but you’ve got the big picture as well and the club’s growth from top to bottom and young talent coming through. That’s not only players, it’s also coaches.

“If I can keep contributing I’ll drive the machine hard from every angle. That’s top end weighted towards winning another competition but there may be a time when someone else needs a crack as well.”

Under Stern Vern’s iron-clan grip, the Blues are in safe hands.

