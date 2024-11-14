Liam Napier: Why the All Blacks hold the upper hand over vulnerable French

Contests that span 80 combative minutes can never be solely defined by one moment, decision or reason.

Without question, though, the Southern Hemisphere sides have caught the north on the hop this November.

The All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas arrived in the north battle-hardened, following one of the most competitive Rugby Championships in history.

Rugby's Southern Hemisphere teams, including the All Blacks, swept their northern rivals last weekend. Photo / Photosport

While the Wallabies finished a distant fourth in the south’s premier tournament, they pushed the All Blacks to the brink in Sydney and defeated the Pumas in Argentina.

The Pumas were something of a revelation, knocking over the All Blacks in Wellington and the Springboks in Argentina.

And the Springboks continued to prove they hold the global mantle and boast the world’s best depth.

While the Wallabies’ upset at Twickenham last weekend turned heads, both for the captivating contest and result, on reflection their recent Rugby Championship preparation primed them to push England.

And they should continue to improve under Joe Schmidt against a Welsh team seemingly destined for rock bottom in Cardiff this weekend.

The notion of stone cold against simmering improvement was starkly evident in Dublin as Ireland, in their first outing since July, delivered one of the worst performances of Andy Farrell’s tenure.

When was the last time we witnessed such a clunky, error-riddled, ill-disciplined Irish effort?

Credit must be paid to the pressure the All Blacks exerted, particularly at the set piece and in using the ball in the second half. If the Pumas can replicate that approach this week, another upset in Dublin is not out of the question.

Perhaps the south’s greater grasp of the law tweaks designed to speed up the game and improve spectacles are playing a factor, too.

Casting ahead to Paris, the All Blacks should once again hold the upper hand on France in terms of cohesion.

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks are a different team from the one who stumbled through two knife-edge escapes against England in their season-opening outings in July.

Scott Robertson speaks with All Blacks captain Scott Barrett following their win over Ireland in Dublin last weekend. Photo / Photosport

This weekend will be their 13th test of the year. While fatigue, as they confront their third brutal test in 15 days, must be managed, the All Blacks have been forced to build depth and refine their game to the point they have a clear belief in their blueprint that’s founded on harnessing attacking intent.

Sam Cane’s absence this week is a blow, particularly to shut down Antoine Dupont’s lethal running threat from the base, but Wallace Sititi’s emergence has altered the complexion of the All Blacks’ loose forwards and Ardie Savea can slot into the fetcher role in a peek into the near future.

Since the start of this season, lock Tupou Vaa’i has come of age. So, too, has Asafo Aumua, after being thrust to the forefront at hooker following Codie Taylor’s concussion in the last two weeks. Will Jordan, Cam Roigard and Patrick Tuipulotu’s respective returns from injury have injected notable impetus, too.

While the All Blacks will be forced into other changes on the right wing, where Sevu Reece is expected to slot in for the injured Mark Tele’a, combinations and competition within the squad are vastly improved.

This is where the All Blacks should hold a significant advantage over France.

Since losing their agonising home World Cup quarter-final to South Africa last year, France has struggled to regain the compelling form they carried into that tournament.

Fabien Galthié‘s team finished second in this year’s Six Nations but that campaign included a draw at home with Italy.

France, as they will for their venture to New Zealand next year, selected a second-string squad to tour Argentina in July to split that series 1-1. It was, however, a tour beset by off-field sexual assault and racism scandals to cast a dark cultural cloud over the national side.

The team that hosts the All Blacks at Stade de France this weekend are shorn of several starters and short on quality preparation, having only had one blowout against Eddie Jones’ poor Japanese side since July, and therefore still attempting to meld players from the Top 14.

Classy wing Damian Penaud, first-choice props Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille, starting loose forwards Anthony Jelonch and Charles Ollivon, the former captain, are all absent, leaving France lacking stable combinations and seemingly vulnerable compared to the All Blacks.

With Romain Ntamack absent, Galthié is expected to start Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos at first five and, with no specific cover in the squad for the All Blacks after releasing the highly regarded Matthieu Jalibert, Dupont finished training at No 10 this week.

France possesses a strong, physically powerful group of individuals but, as a unit, they could be disjointed to leave cohesion, combinations and confidence in the All Blacks’ favour.

After landing in Europe with everything to prove, the All Blacks now stand on the verge of a near unthinkable unbeaten northern tour.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



