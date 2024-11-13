Antoine Dupont is expected to be fit to face the All Blacks in Paris. Photo / Getty

Antoine Dupont is expected to be fit to face the All Blacks in Paris. Photo / Getty

France assistant coach William Servat said on Tuesday local time that captain Antoine Dupont sat out full training earlier in the day with an illness - but will be fit for his country’s upcoming clash with the All Blacks.

Olympic sevens gold medallist Dupont, 27, trained apart from the rest of the squad, but alongside lock Thibaud Flament and prop Uini Atonio, ahead of Sunday’s game.

Dupont returned to the 15-a-side set-up in last week’s win over Japan for the first time in a year, having prioritised the short form of the sport.

“Antoine was slightly ill yesterday,” Servat said. “He’ll train tomorrow as usual,” the former France hooker added.

Flament is also set to be fit to face the All Blacks while Atonio will miss the game against the country of his birth with a calf issue. Atonio was sidelined for the 52-12 victory over the Brave Blossoms with the same injury but could return to face Argentina on November 22.