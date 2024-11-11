Sam Cane against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Injuries have ruled flanker Sam Cane and wing Mark Tele’a out of Sunday’s All Blacks test against France.

Cane suffered a head cut in the win over Ireland and will need to go through Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols, while Tele’a has a hand injury.

All Blacks XV squad members Du’Plessis Kirifi and Chay Fihaki have been called in as cover, while Fabian Holland replaces Sam Darry who suffered a season-ending MCL injury during training in Dublin.

The All Blacks have also confirmed flankers Dalton Papali’i and Ethan Blackadder won’t join the tour.

Cane, 32, was substituted in the second half of the All Blacks’ triumph at Aviva Stadium, as images posted to social media after the test showed the former captain with a number of stitches in his head. Like Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor last week, Cane faces a 12-day stand-down.