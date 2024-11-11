Advertisement
All Blacks v France: Sam Cane and wing Mark Tele’a ruled out

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Sam Cane against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Injuries have ruled flanker Sam Cane and wing Mark Tele’a out of Sunday’s All Blacks test against France.

Cane suffered a head cut in the win over Ireland and will need to go through Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols, while Tele’a has a hand injury.

All Blacks XV squad members Du’Plessis Kirifi and Chay Fihaki have been called in as cover, while Fabian Holland replaces Sam Darry who suffered a season-ending MCL injury during training in Dublin.

The All Blacks have also confirmed flankers Dalton Papali’i and Ethan Blackadder won’t join the tour.

Cane, 32, was substituted in the second half of the All Blacks’ triumph at Aviva Stadium, as images posted to social media after the test showed the former captain with a number of stitches in his head. Like Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor last week, Cane faces a 12-day stand-down.

Cane made his 103rd test appearance for the All Blacks on Saturday in his final tour with the side. His withdrawal means a reshuffle in the loose forwards which could see Ardie Savea move to the seven jersey with Samipeni Finau a chance to make his third start of the season on the blindside. Kirifi, the All Blacks XV skipper, looks a likely option on the bench for his All Blacks debut.

“It’s next man. We back our squad and we’ve got no doubt that whoever comes in will do a great job,” All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan said.

“Sam’s been immense. He’s been exceptional on the field and also with the leaders and the younger boys. He’s been phenomenal but he will lead in a different way this week.”

Asked if Cane will be fit for what would be his final test against Italy, Ryan said “I’d hope so”.

In better news, Ryan confirmed the duo of Beauden Barrett and Taylor are tracking “really well” after they failed HIAs in last weekend’s win over England.

Both players left the field at Twickenham, didn’t return after failing their respective concussion tests, and were forced to sit it out in Dublin through a 12-day stand-down period.

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am

Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz


