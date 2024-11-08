All Blacks v Ireland, Northern Tour, 9.10am, Saturday, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Below is all you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side take on the Irish.

All Blacks v Ireland history

Played - 37

All Blacks won - 31

Ireland won - 5

Drawn - 1

All Blacks points scored - 1041

Ireland points scored - 516

What happened last time?

The last time the two sides met was the Rugby World Cup quarter-final. You may recall.

The All Blacks were the underdogs, which rarely happens and makes this win even more special. It was an instant classic and one where the All Blacks had to play near-perfect rugby, including the most famous 37 straight phases in World Cup history as they defended for many minutes at the end to hold Ireland out and hand them yet another quarter-final exit.

Sam Whitelock once again pulled off the key play, standing over the ball to win a penalty to end the game. Three great tries, the first from a regathered Beauden Barrett chip-ahead before Reiko Ioane assisted Leicester Fainga’anuku in the corner, then Ardie Savea diving in the right-hand corner and the brilliant Richie Mo’unga run to set up Will Jordan to give the All Blacks a 25-17 lead. But Ireland kept coming at them to cut the lead to one with a penalty try and a Codie Taylor yellow card. Jordie Barrett kicked a penalty and, more importantly, held up a try as the All Blacks defended for the final 10 minutes.

Rieko Ioane had some words to say after the win – adding some more fuel to what has become a fiery rivalry.

All Blacks v Ireland line-ups

All Blacks side:

1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Ardie Savea (vice-captain) 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Mark Tele’a, 15. Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16. George Bell, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Cam Roigard, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Stephen Perofeta.

Ireland side:

1. Andrew Porter, 2. Rónan Kelleher, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Tadhg Beirne, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (captain), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 10. Jack Crowley, 11. James Lowe, 12. Bundee Aki, 13. Garry Ringrose, 14. Mack Hansen, 15. Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Peter O’Mahony, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Ciaran Frawley, 23. Jamie Osborne

Who will lead the haka in Dublin grudge match?

When the All Blacks take the field against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, they’ll do so without their recognised kaea, the leader of the haka.

Codie Taylor will miss the clash after the senior hooker failed a head injury assessment in last weekend’s victory over England.

Meanwhile, the form of young halfbacks Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima will in all likelihood see TJ Perenara outside the match-day 23.

And with both of their regular kaea out of action, there will be much speculation over who leads the challenge offered to Ireland.

Here’s who could step in at Aviva Stadium

All Blacks v Ireland form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, W, L,

Ireland: W, L, W, L, W

All Blacks v Ireland referee

Australian Nic Berry will hold the whistle at Aviva Stadium. He’s been in charge of the All Blacks six times, most recently New Zealand’s 24-17 win over England at Eden Park earlier this year. The All Blacks have lost one test with Berry in charge. He has been in the middle for three Ireland tests, all victories, including a pool game against Scotland at last year’s World Cup.

All Blacks v Ireland TAB odds

All Blacks: $2.60 Draw: $16 Ireland: $1.47

All Blacks v Ireland- how to follow the action

