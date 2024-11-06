Ardie Savea

This test won’t be the first without Taylor or Perenara in 2024.

Neither took the field when the All Blacks defeated Fiji in San Diego this year, leaving the responsibility to Ardie Savea.

It’s hard to think of a player in the world game at the moment with more respect among his peers than Savea, so him stepping up again would come as no surprise.

Scott Barrett

Cometh the hour, cometh the captain?

In the past, both Richie McCaw and Kieran Read led the haka when called upon.

As Scott Robertson’s first choice as captain for 2024 and beyond, Barrett commands the authority required to lead the team, on and off the field.

Whether or not Barrett follows the example of his predecessors remains to be seen, but it would be a very defining moment in his captaincy to lead the haka for the first time.

Rieko Ioane

In a sense, Rieko Ioane leading the haka could be seen as a left-field choice.

But when Perenara played his final game on Kiwi soil, Ioane’s name was one he put forward in regards to who could lead the haka in 2025 and beyond.

Ioane is a senior figure in this side, and is almost guaranteed to wear the No 13 week in, week out.

However, given the attention that will already be on the 27-year-old – thanks to his now-infamous World Cup spat with Johnny Sexton – does he need this on his plate against Ireland of all foes?

Time will tell.

All Blacks v Ireland, Saturday 9.10amLive commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz.



