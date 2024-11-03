However, when Barrett left the field and failed a head injury assessment, a 12-day stand down period means Robertson’s plans have had to change. Already faced with a shorter, six-day turnaround before facing Ireland in Dublin on Saturday (NZT), the All Blacks coach will now have to make another change at No 10.
“Whatever is required of him, off the bench or starting, he’ll get in and do the work. If you bring someone in who’s played that amount of tests and you get an injury, he can slot into it.
“He’s had the keys for a period of time, and he’s got them back in his hands now.”
If McKenzie needs any confidence, though, hitting what proved to be the decisive conversion from the right touchline - against the angle - should serve as all the reminder needed that he’s got the tools to succeed in this side.
Regardless of who wears No 10, though, the All Blacks do have their work cut out for them in Dublin.
Since Ireland’s first win over the All Blacks in 2016, the two sides have developed arguably the most box office rivalry in the sport.
South Africa will stand as New Zealand’s biggest rival in the XV-man code, given the two sides’ and countries’ history on and off the field. Geographically, similar can be said for Australia.
But in Ireland, the All Blacks have a rival that they don’t play every year, meaning when they do meet, it becomes more and more significant.
Both sides have traded blows over the last few years.
In 2022, Ireland not only won on New Zealand soil for the first time, but beat the All Blacks in a home series for good measure. A year later, Ian Foster’s All Blacks got their own back by knocking Ireland out of a World Cup they considered themselves favourites to win.