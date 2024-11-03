As far as Robertson goes, though, there is full faith that McKenzie – in whatever role – will step up.

“He’s pretty laid back,” he said. “He’s pretty relaxed.

“He’ll take whatever role is required, he’ll come in and serve the team. One thing about him is he prepares pretty deeply, like the rest of the boys do.

“Whatever is required of him, off the bench or starting, he’ll get in and do the work. If you bring someone in who’s played that amount of tests and you get an injury, he can slot into it.

“He’s had the keys for a period of time, and he’s got them back in his hands now.”

If McKenzie needs any confidence, though, hitting what proved to be the decisive conversion from the right touchline - against the angle - should serve as all the reminder needed that he’s got the tools to succeed in this side.

Regardless of who wears No 10, though, the All Blacks do have their work cut out for them in Dublin.

Since Ireland’s first win over the All Blacks in 2016, the two sides have developed arguably the most box office rivalry in the sport.

South Africa will stand as New Zealand’s biggest rival in the XV-man code, given the two sides’ and countries’ history on and off the field. Geographically, similar can be said for Australia.

Scott Barrett celebrates at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

But in Ireland, the All Blacks have a rival that they don’t play every year, meaning when they do meet, it becomes more and more significant.

Both sides have traded blows over the last few years.

In 2022, Ireland not only won on New Zealand soil for the first time, but beat the All Blacks in a home series for good measure. A year later, Ian Foster’s All Blacks got their own back by knocking Ireland out of a World Cup they considered themselves favourites to win.

In the wake of that World Cup, former captain Johnny Sexton has poured petrol on the rivalry, by detailing his post-match exchange with Rieko Ioane.

But now, as Robertson prepares to meet Ireland for the first time, the All Blacks’ new coach needs no reminder of what’s at stake.

“There’s definitely an edge,” said Robertson. “They won a test series in New Zealand. It came down to the final play in the Rugby World Cup.

“There’s been a few words sprayed back and forth. That’s the great part of our game, especially internationally.

“It brings the international game together, these stories and the rivalry. Both teams will have enough motivation. You tap into it, but it’s not your focus.

“Both teams are well coached, well organised. They’ve had a good week and a bit to get ready for us. Our focus will go onto playing well.

“Friday night will be some battle.”

All Blacks v Ireland, Saturday 9.10am. Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



