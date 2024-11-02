Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v England: Scott Robertson’s delight as bench finally come to 2024 party

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The All Blacks have defeated England in Twickenham, 24-22. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul in London

There remains no great sense that the All Blacks are rugbyf’s emerging super force.

But having dug to the depths of themselves to eke out a brave victory at Twickenham, there is at least a growing feeling they are slowly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks