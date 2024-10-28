Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

How the All Blacks became rugby’s cultural icons in Japan over the last decade

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
The All Blacks have defeated Japan 64-19. Video / Sky Sport

There were 10,000 unsold tickets at Yokohama Stadium, but those empty seats, contrary to what it may be tempting to think, indicated rugby and the All Blacks’ growth story in Japan.

In 2013 the All Blacks played Japan in Tokyo for the first time, managing to just about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks