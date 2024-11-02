All Blacks v England live updates

Live updates of the Northern Tour clash between the All Blacks and England at Twickenham.

Beauden Barrett will start at first five-eighth against England while Cortez Ratima will make his fourth start of the year as part of 12 positional changes to the All Blacks side to face England.

The side includes wholesale changes to the team that played Japan, with only three players retaining their spot for this week.

Prop Ethan de Groot was dropped from selection for not meeting “internal standards”. De Groot was previously dropped from the squad by Ian Foster in 2022 due to his fitness and work rate being below standard.

Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop and will be joined by Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor to form the front row. Hooker Asafo Aumua and props Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Pasilio Tosi will provide cover off the bench.

Captain Scott Barrett will partner with Tupou Vaa’i at lock, with Patrick Tuipulotu in reserve. In the loose forwards, Wallace Sititi moves to blindside, Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and Ardie Savea enters the team at no 8, while Samipeni Finau takes an impact role this week.

Ratima and Cam Roigard will share the halfback duties this week with Ratima starting. Beauden Barrett will run the cutter at first five-eighth and brother Jordie Barrett returns from injury to play second five-eighth. Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke will take the wings, while Rieko Ioane starts at centre and Will Jordan at fullback. Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie will provide impact cover for the backs.

McKenzie started both tests at 10 against England earlier in the year.

Head Coach Scott Robertson said the team was preparing for a boisterous Twickenham atmosphere and a determined England side.

“While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July.

“Twickenham is such an iconic place to play and the roar of the crowd there is like few others. The All Blacks have had some fierce battles there in recent years and that’s a challenge that we will step forward to, especially with the Hillary Shield at stake.”

The Hillary Shield will be awarded to the winner of the test. The All Blacks are the Hillary Shield holders after winning the two-test series in New Zealand in July.

All Blacks team to play England

1. Tamaiti Williams (15), 2. Codie Taylor (93), 3. Tyrel Lomax (40), 4. Scott Barrett (76) (captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i (34), 6. Wallace Sititi (6), 7. Sam Cane (101), 8. Ardie Savea (90) (Vice-Captain), 9. Cortez Ratima (8), 10. Beauden Barrett (131), 11. Caleb Clarke (25), 12. Jordie Barrett (65) (vice-captain), 13. Rieko Ioane (77), 14. Mark Tele’a (16), 15. Will Jordan (37) Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua (16), 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (64), 18. Pasilio Tosi (4), 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (47), 20. Samipeni Finau (5), 21. Cam Roigard (6), 22. Anton Lienert-Brown (80), 23. Damian McKenzie (57).

All Blacks v England, Sunday 4.10am. Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz



