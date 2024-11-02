This was the All Blacks ninth test since those first outings under Robertson and with nine starting changes since then, it is a decidedly different team.

After a patchy Rugby Championship campaign that delivered an underwhelming 50% return, and Japanese jaunt en route north, the All Blacks arrived in London for the first of a gruelling three match stretch with everything to prove.

While they remain far from the finished product, after a match in which they committed 22 turnovers, a victory of this magnitude, in these circumstances, has the potential to be the making of this All Blacks team.

The All Blacks led 14-12 at half time but this gripping contest turned on its head immediately after the break when Marcus Smith snaffled an intercept – latching onto Cortex Ratima’s pass to sprint away and set up Immanuel Feyi-Waboso as England claimed the lead for the first time.

In another defining moment, in a significant 10-point momentum swing, Beauden Barrett had his try scrubbed out for Caleb Clarke’s intentional knockdown.

Two scrum penalties, with Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Pasilio Tosi leading the charge off the bench, helped turn the tide for the All Blacks.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi of the All Blacks celebrates at fulltime as George Ford of England looks dejected. Photo / Getty Images

Down by five points, with six minutes remaining, the All Blacks turned down the shot at goal and were rewarded with Mark Tele’a finishing his second in the corner. Damian McKenzie iced the sideline conversion to regain the lead but there was much more to come.

Anton Lienert-Brown’s 78th minute yellow card for yet another tackle off the ball handed England a chance to steal victory – only for George Ford to hit the post with the penalty. With Robertson on his feet in the coaching box, Patrick Tuipulotu spilled ball to give England a scrum 10 metres out from the line.

Ford, with All Blacks defenders streaming through, pushed his dropped goal attempt wide to deny England their quest for revenge.

With Ford fluffing his kicks, England’s decision to replace Smith will be scrutinised.

With pushed passes and losing the ball in contact the All Blacks frustrated throughout. It was almost death by frequent errors.

The All Blacks were lethal when they punched forward and offloaded to find space in the wide channels but their compounding lack of patience and execution kept inviting England back.

In the end, though, the All Blacks displayed heart and hunger to overcome a second half lead and cling on at the death.

England’s aggressive rush defence, combined with contesting the breakdown to slow possession, pressured the All Blacks first receiver and kicking game. Suffocated and stifled, the All Blacks initially struggled to spark their attacking game.

Two deft chip kicks from Beauden Barrett brought rewards, though, as did changing the point of attack and adjusting depth but combating England’s defensive blitz proved a constant challenge.

The All Blacks second try, with Barrett switching to the blindside with a cut move for Will Jordan, exposed the English defence with the All Blacks fullback claiming his 36th try in 38 tests.

Wallace Sititi reinforced his irrepressible form on the grand stage with a man of the match performance. His first offload gave Tele’a just enough space to blitz English prop Ellis Genge for the opening try. With more damaging carries that showcased his footwork and speed, Sititi broke England open. Had Tupou Vaa’i held Sititi’s pass, the All Blacks would have scored another.

The All Blacks were hit by several injury disruptions after losing Codie Taylor to a head knock inside four minutes. If there was one player the All Blacks couldn’t afford to lose, it was Taylor. In his absence, Asafo Aumua carried hard and dished out defensive hurt but endured familiar lineout throwing issues in the second half that proved costly.

Rieko Ioane left the field to amend his hand that was oozing blood but he did return. Vaa’i also departed with a limp just after half time – and Beauden Barrett left the field for a late HIA, too – but Patrick Tuipulotu delivered a colossal performance in a notable shift from the bench in the second half.

While the All Blacks were more threatening on attack, they were their own worst enemies at times too. Eight first half penalties, three for tackling off the ball and two at the scrum, were punished with Smith slotting four of those.

Improving their record under Robertson to 8-3, it doesn’t get any easier from here for the All Blacks with Ireland sitting, waiting, seeking revenge for last year’s World Cup quarterfinal in Dublin.

Recovering in six days from this torrid contest won’t be straightforward but with a nervy victory secured, the All Blacks will carry confidence into their next brutal battle.

All Blacks: Mark Tele’a 2, Will Jordan tries, Beauden Barrett con 2, Damian McKenzie pen, con

England: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso try, Marcus Smith pen 4, con

HT: 12-14

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.







