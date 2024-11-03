Advertisement
All Blacks v England: Scott Robertson sweating as Beauden Barrett, Codie Taylor under cloud to face Ireland

The All Blacks’ 24-22 victory over England at Twickenham could have come at a major cost, with the pair of Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor now in doubt for Saturday’s test against Ireland.

With coach Scott Robertson already having to contend with a shorter, six day turnaround before Saturday’s grudge match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, the two senior players will both be racing the clock to prove their fitness after failing head injury assessments (HIA).

Taylor, 33, was forced from the field in the opening five minutes at Twickenham, necessitating Asafo Aumua shouldering the rest of the match in his place. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Barrett was taken from the field in the second half after a display that saw him start at No 10, kick two conversions and have a try disallowed.

As per World Rugby’s protocols, the pair will need to be assessed by All Blacks medical staff to determine the severity of their respective head knocks no later than 48 hours after Sunday’s (NZ time) result, Robertson confirmed.

Should Taylor be ruled out, he would likely be replaced by Aumua – as was the case at Twickenham – while George Bell would come on to the bench as the third hooker.

Barrett’s case, meanwhile, will be more concerning, after only claiming the No 10 jersey against Australia earlier this year. Damian McKenzie has been Robertson’s first-choice at first five all year, but has so far not made the most of the opportunity afforded to him.

However, the 29-year-old did finish the England test playing at first-receiver, and nailed two vital kicks that ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

Stephen Perofeta is also an option to slot in at No 10, even if his time with the All Blacks this year has been at fullback.

Should Robertson feel the need to call in an extra playmaker, Harry Plummer is with the All Blacks XV, and would in theory be available to step into the All Blacks’ ranks if called upon – as seen by eight players doing so for the week against Japan last month.

Next week’s encounter against Ireland looms as arguably the most eye-catching fixture on the All Blacks’ northern tour.

The two sides have shared a healthy rivalry in recent years, since Ireland earned their first win over the All Blacks in 2016.

In 2022, Ireland travelled to Aotearoa and beat the All Blacks on Kiwi soil for the first time in Dunedin, before claiming a first series win in Wellington a week later.

The All Blacks got their own backs at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France, as a 28-24 win eliminated Ireland at the quarter-final stage, despite their status as tournament favourites and the only side to defeat eventual world champions South Africa.

And having got past England by the barest of margins, Robertson himself conceded the All Blacks will need to markedly improve if they’re to get anything in Dublin.

“We need to tidy up that discipline, some execution areas, but keep creating, keep being brave,” said Robertson.

“There’s little, small margins, but we’ll definitely have to be better.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

