Barrett’s case, meanwhile, will be more concerning, after only claiming the No 10 jersey against Australia earlier this year. Damian McKenzie has been Robertson’s first-choice at first five all year, but has so far not made the most of the opportunity afforded to him.

However, the 29-year-old did finish the England test playing at first-receiver, and nailed two vital kicks that ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

Stephen Perofeta is also an option to slot in at No 10, even if his time with the All Blacks this year has been at fullback.

Should Robertson feel the need to call in an extra playmaker, Harry Plummer is with the All Blacks XV, and would in theory be available to step into the All Blacks’ ranks if called upon – as seen by eight players doing so for the week against Japan last month.

Next week’s encounter against Ireland looms as arguably the most eye-catching fixture on the All Blacks’ northern tour.

The two sides have shared a healthy rivalry in recent years, since Ireland earned their first win over the All Blacks in 2016.

In 2022, Ireland travelled to Aotearoa and beat the All Blacks on Kiwi soil for the first time in Dunedin, before claiming a first series win in Wellington a week later.

The All Blacks got their own backs at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France, as a 28-24 win eliminated Ireland at the quarter-final stage, despite their status as tournament favourites and the only side to defeat eventual world champions South Africa.

And having got past England by the barest of margins, Robertson himself conceded the All Blacks will need to markedly improve if they’re to get anything in Dublin.

“We need to tidy up that discipline, some execution areas, but keep creating, keep being brave,” said Robertson.

“There’s little, small margins, but we’ll definitely have to be better.”

