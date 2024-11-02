It felt like such a missed opportunity. Having had to dig deep in the first half to stay in touch with New Zealand, who scored tries by Mark Telea and Will Jordan, with four penalties by Marcus Smith, England surged clear in the second half with a stunning second-half display.

When a try by Beauden Barrett was chalked off for a deliberate knock-on by Caleb Clarke and Smith landed the penalty for what was effectively a 10-point swing, England looked on course for a statement victory.

And yet. No doubt Borthwick will look back on his decision to take Smith off with regret. Ford was lacking game time having just recovered from a quad injury lay-off, and England sat back, allowing New Zealand back into the game. A penalty by Damian McKenzie after a no-arms tackle by Ben Earl brought them to within a converted try of the lead and when Telea brushed off a tackle by Ford to score in the corner, McKenzie landed a brilliant touchline conversion to take the lead.

There was still more drama to come when England were awarded a penalty after Lienert-Brown was twice penalised and shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Theo Dan, but Ford could not convert and England left empty-handed yet again for a third time against the All Blacks.

‘England left distraught’

Duncan Bech, Irish Examiner

England were left distraught by another missed opportunity to topple New Zealand after George Ford just failed to convert a late penalty and drop-goal attempt in a 24-22 defeat at Allianz Stadium.

The All Blacks had regained the lead when Mark Tele’a plundered the second of his two tries, but the hosts were presented with a late chance to snatch victory when Anton Lienert-Brown made a dangerous tackle on Theo Dan.

Ford saw his 77th-minute penalty hit the right upright and once England had failed to make the most of the ensuing short-range scrum, he was also wide with a drop-goal in a heartbreaking conclusion to Autumn Nations Series opener.

England prop Joe Marler had lit the fuse for the match by dismissing the Haka as “ridiculous” and calling for it to be “binned”, but the fireworks promised by All Blacks captain Scott Barrett in response never materialised until the closing stages.

Instead, a disappointingly poor New Zealand were reeled in during the second quarter as England looked to avenge their 2-0 series defeat to the same opponents in July.

Marler’s view on the Haka was clearly not shared by the 82,000 crowd as they roared on England’s advance to the halfway line to confront the Maori war dance ahead of kick-off.

‘All Blacks found a way’

Mitch Phillips, Reuters

England’s George Ford hit the post with a late penalty and then sent a drop-goal wide as the hosts let another lead slip to lose 24-22 to New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday in a rip-roaring start to the Autumn Internationals.

England had built an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter but a penalty, a second try by Mark Tele’a and a superb touchline conversion by Damian McKenzie edged New Zealand ahead after 76 minutes.

Replacement Ford then had two opportunities to win it for the home side but could not take either.

It was the third time in a row that England had led the All Blacks late in the game but, just as in their two July defeats, the All Blacks found a way to win it.

After all the midweek discussion of the Haka, the pre-match atmosphere was cranked up as the crowd drowned out the “war cries” with a booming rendition of “Swing low, sweet chariot” and an early Marcus Smith penalty further lifted the mood.

However, the All Blacks fashioned two great tries almost out of nothing, via moments of individual skill.

England will now face Australia at Twickenham next Saturday, while New Zealand have a mouth-watering clash with Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

England ‘blew their chance’

Robert Kitson, The Guardian

The first weekend of the Autumn Nations Series was always going to be interesting. Two sides in need of an uplifting result, 80,000-plus spectators keen to renew their big match vows in a newly-retitled stadium. It duly delivered a flawed classic and a breathtaking finish which saw Steve Borthwick’s side narrowly miss out - again - on a morale-boosting win over the All Blacks.

Reclaiming the Hillary Shield would have been all the sweeter for England following their 2-0 summer series defeat but again they blew the chance to land the killer blow. A late penalty from George Ford hit a post and, with the last kick of the game, Ford also missed with a drop goal which would have secure a first home win over New Zealand for 12 years.

All had looked fine for England until the 76th minute when, after deft build-up play from Damian McKenzie, Mark Tele’a escaped down the right past the tackle of Ford to score his second try of the game in the right hand corner. McKenzie swung over a brilliant touchline conversion and New Zealand were ahead 24-22.

In the final analysis it mattered less that the visitors had made far too many unforced errors and donated England a crucial 44th minute interception try finished by a delighted Manny Feyi-Waboso. At least it was a memorable occasion for all present. Stirred by the pre-match sight of their side advancing towards haka the crowd were treated to a committed home performance and the atmosphere was excellent.

Deja vu, all over again

Colin Newboult, PlanetRugby

It was a case of deja vu for the All Blacks and England as the tourists edged to yet another narrow victory, earning a 24-22 win at Allianz Stadium.

In July, New Zealand came back in the final quarter to snatch a 2-0 series triumph over Steve Borthwick’s men and they did the same on Saturday.

It was a thrilling if mistake-ridden contest which saw the All Blacks go 14-12 ahead at the break through Mark Tele’a and Will Jordan tries.

Marcus Smith kicked four penalties to keep the Red Rose in the game before the fly-half set up Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s score in the second period.

Smith then added another three-pointer and it looked as though the hosts would finally beat the All Blacks, but a late response, which saw Damian McKenzie land a penalty and Tele’a cross the whitewash, resulted in New Zealand’s third consecutive win over England.

It was George Ford, who had come on for the brilliant Smith, that missed the tackle for Tele’a’s try while he was also awry with two late kicks that would have won the game for Borthwick’s outfit.

All Blacks ‘far from the finished product’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

In a typically dramatic, captivating Twickenham contest, the All Blacks emerged from the fire with their most treasured victory of the year.

Scoring three tries to one, the All Blacks should have had England on the rack only for the result to be determined by the final play, in a 24-22 win for Scott Robertson’s men.

In headline tests this year, missed opportunities have been the theme of the All Blacks season.

While they did it the hard way, this time the All Blacks overcame repeat doses of self-inflicted adversity to take down England on their home patch and record three wins against Steve Borthwick’s men this year.

After a patchy Rugby Championship campaign that delivered an underwhelming 50% return, and Japanese jaunt en route north, the All Blacks arrived in London for the first of a gruelling three match stretch with everything to prove.

While they remain far from the finished product, after a match in which they committed 22 turnovers, a victory of this magnitude, in these circumstances, has the potential to be the making of this All Blacks team.



