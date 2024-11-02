“We played against England in Capetown. We had a special player called Jonah [Lomu] and he did a lot of beautiful things and we won the game – but we didn’t win the final.

“We don’t hold any grudges,” he said – which drew laughter from the audience.

“It was part of our journey.”

The former No 8 also referred to Marler, whose comments earlier this week sparked controversy among All Blacks and international rugby fans alike when he wrote online that the haka was “ridiculous” and that it “should be binned”.

Joe Marler's Tweet saying the haka should be banned.

Brooke, who paused between his words, said: “We’re gonna do the haka and ... Joe Marler, who is an English guy who sort of, he takes a little bit of exception to what we think is right.

“But let’s just crack on and we’ll do it. This is to the game of rugby and this is to the game of what’s happening in the weekend – this is the haka right [at] your doorstep.”

The fan who captured the video of the haka, Cameron Phillips, said he recognised Brooke immediately when he walked into the pub.

Phillips told the Leicester Mercury newspaper that locals were stunned to see who he described as one of the world’s greatest sportsmen perform the haka in front of them with such gusto.

Marler apologises: ‘I meant no malice’

“He did it full-on. You could feel it in him – Zinzan did the haka with real passion. He’s a true Kiwi and Māori.”

Phillips said it appeared the former All Black had been hurt by Marler’s comments, telling the publication: “Marler had clearly touched a nerve by saying the haka should be binned. I think the Māori pride was hurt.”

Marler has since apologised for the comments, taking to social media to say: “Hey rugby fans. Just wanted to jump on here and say sorry to any New Zealand fans I upset with my poorly articulated tweet earlier in the week.

“I meant no malice in asking for it to be binned. Just wanted to see the restrictions lifted to allow for a response without sanction.”

The All Blacks take on England at Twickenham tomorrow at 4.10am (NZT).

