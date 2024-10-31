England won - 8

Drawn - 2

All Blacks points scored - 1057

England points scored - 651

What happened last time?

The last time the two sides met was during England’s tour of Aotearoa in July, with the All Blacks winning both tests. There are no pictures on scorecards and either test could have been won by England so they will be right up for it in their own back yard. Scott Robertson’s first test win was the 16-15 nailbiter in Dunedin while the Eden Park record came under serious threat in the second test if not for a Beauden Barrett bench injection to run the All Blacks out 24-17.

That series was also the last time England played a test match so watch out for a slightly different side than the one we saw in New Zealand.

Is there anything on the line?

There sure is: the Hillary Shield named after arguably the most famous New Zealander, Sir Edmund Hillary. First contested in 2008 England have only held it once in 2012 after a 38-12 win over the All Blacks (their largest ever margin of victory).

All Blacks v England line-ups

England: 1. Ellis Genge 2. Jamie George (c) 3. Will Stuart 4. Maro Itoje 5. George Martin 6. Chandler Cunningham-South 7. Tom Curry 8. Ben Earl 9. Ben Spencer 10. Marcus Smith 11. Tommy Freeman 12. Ollie Lawrence 13. Henry Slade 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso 15. George Furbank

Bench: 16. Theo Dan 17. Fin Baxter 18. Dan Cole 19. Nick Isiekwe 20. Ben Curry 21. Alex Dombrandt 22. Harry Randall 23. George Ford

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain), 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Mark Tele’a, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Cam Roigard, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Damian McKenzie.

All Blacks v England form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, L, L

England: L, L, W, L, W

All Blacks v England referee

Australian Angus Gardner will hold the whistle at Twickenham. The 40-year-old New South Welshman is one of the most highly regarded in world rugby and has refereed 46 tests and featured in three World Cups - including the 2019 final. He was also named World Rugby Referee of the Year in 2018.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.52 Draw: $16 England: $2.40

All Blacks v England- how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith and Gregor Paul on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.



