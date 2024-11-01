England facing the haka earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

As surely as the ball is oval and the field is a rectangle, an Englishman moaning about the haka has become a staple of the international rugby season.

At least there were two interesting things with this year’s whingeing – which was served up by England prop Joe Marler who this week said: “The haka is ridiculous. It needs binning.”

Firstly, current players don’t tend to bag the haka. Occasionally, a former player might pipe up but, generally, anyone who has faced the thing tends to get it. As players, they’ve recognised and accepted the challenge and they’ve been raised in a sporting environment that has a unique and cool space for the haka and other Pasifika war dances.

In the past, haka-bagging has been the preserve of Kiwi-baiting British sportswriters such as Oliver Brown and Stephen Jones. The dutiful typists happily rehash their past seasons’ grumbles as the black jersey approaches Twickenham or Cardiff.