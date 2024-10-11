I’d go a little further. David Campese is the kind of player whose brain doesn’t always know where his mouth is taking him. Wonderful player though he was, Campese never quite wore the genius mantle off the field.

There’s been a long line of gaffes and just plain boofhead stuff long before he took the trouble to have a crack at expat Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt this week. Schmidt is just nine tests into his Wallaby coaching career (four wins, five losses) but Campese said: “I don’t believe we should have a Kiwi coach. I was in New Zealand last week for the test. They all said, ‘Isn’t Schmidt a good coach?’ Why?

“What has he actually won? He hasn’t won anything. He might have won a Six Nations, but a World Cup is the ultimate, for any sports player or coach. He hasn’t won anything. We always seem to get a coach who hasn’t won anything. We always seem to get the second-best Kiwi coach. Never the first-best.

“Joe Schmidt has got no idea about our culture or history. We’re mauling the ball from 22 metres out? We don’t do that. That’s not Australian rugby. We used to counter-attack and attack from anywhere; we don’t even do that. I just think it’s very sad that we have to go through this again with another Kiwi coach.”

Hasn’t won anything? Just the Six Nations three times with Ireland (including a Grand Slam) and a historic first victory over the All Blacks in 2016, repeating in 2018. Schmidt developed the strong foundations for the Irish team that Andy Farrell took to the top of the world rankings. His influence as assistant coach was also a key part of the All Blacks’ comeback from a spell of daunting losses to make the 2023 World Cup final – a match they probably should have won.

So what’s Campo on about? He gobbed off at Robbie Deans when the former All Black had the Wallaby reins as well. No mention of the coaching disaster that was Eddie Jones, the man who took over from another Kiwi, Dave Rennie, just as Rennie seemed about to steer a winning course for his team, with players buying into his systems and outlook.

Campo has never covered himself in glory since leaving the playing arena. The following is a small list of bloopers that will probably mean Joe Schmidt goes to bed each night losing no sleep over what David Campese thinks.

“Bryan Habana likes to talk himself up before games and then nothing happens.” Yeah, but, guess who beat Campese’s then record international try-scoring? Bryan Habana, with 67 test tries in 124 tests – better than a try every two tests. Seems like quite a bit happened, Campo, though you can at least claim a better strike rate (64 tries in 101 tests).

October 17, 2020: the “arrogant” All Blacks’ “aura is gone”. October 18, 2020: All Blacks 27, Australia 7. October 19: Campese says he is eating humble pie. In the nine tests the two countries have played since the All Blacks “lost their aura”, New Zealand have won eight, Australia one, with the All Blacks scoring 296 points to 121.

Back in 2012, Campese was forced to apologise after tweeting about Sydney Morning Herald journalist Georgina Robinson, then the chief rugby writer: “Why does the smh get a girl to write about rugby. Growden who was a great journo and now we have someone who has no idea about the game!”

Growden was well-known rugby writer Greg Growden, then just made redundant. What Campese didn’t say was that he was a member of the Wallabies in 1988 when a tour was covered by journalist Margie McDonald.

My memories of Campese as a player are that magnificent angled run that put the All Blacks out of the 1991 World Cup but also his appalling boo-boo against the Lions in 1989 when the Wallabies were poised to beat the Lions in a series for the first time.

As was his wont, Campese ran the ball out of a dire defensive situation behind his own goal line. He jinked but then panicked, throwing a wonky pass behind fullback Greg Martin, who couldn’t catch it. Lions wing Ieuan Evans only had to fall on it to score.

As he walked off the pitch at the Sydney Football Stadium, a spectator shouted: “Hey Campo, that’s another test you’ve lost for Australia.” Campese claimed he was snubbed by his teammates in the Wallaby dressing room, with only coach Bob Dwyer offering a word of consolation.

Members of the Australian media and former Wallaby players called for Campese’s sacking. Former Australian captain Andrew Slack: “You do not play Mickey Mouse rugby like that in the green and gold of Australia.”

The heat got so bad, skipper Nick Farr-Jones had to come to his rescue, defending Campese against “vilifying attacks”. All of which, you’d think, would make Campese a little wary of vilifying attacks on someone else. Joe Schmidt, for example.