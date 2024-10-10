AUT’s vice chancellor Professor Damon Salesa, Tara Vaughn and Dame Lisa Carrington.

Dame Lisa Carrington was at another awards ceremony - this time not as a recipient but to hand the gold to her K-4 teammate Tara Vaughan.

She is the first Auckland University of Technology student to ever win an Olympic gold medal and was presented with the university’s most prestigious sporting award by Carrington, at the 2024 AUT Blue Awards on Wednesday evening.

The AUT Blue Awards recognise AUT students who excel in their chosen sport or area of art, design and culture, while maintaining high academic standards. Forty-one AUT students were recognised for their outstanding contributions in disciplines spanning from wheelchair racing to filmmaking.

Olivi Brett, Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin and Tara Vaughan from New Zealand win gold in the women’s four final. Canoe sprint at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-flat water, Paris, France, on Wednesday, August 8. Photo / Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

But the highlight of the evening came when Carrington awarded her gold-medal winning K4 teammate Vaughan the AUT Female Athlete of the Year Award.