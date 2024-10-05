Australian great David Campese has launched a stinging attack on Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt as the Wallabies’ struggles continue.
Following the dire tenure of Eddie Jones in 2023, who was parachuted into the Wallabies after Kiwi coach Dave Rennie was sacked, Schmidt has largely been left to pick up the pieces in Australian rugby.
Having been an assistant coach to Ian Foster, Schmidt has been appointed as Australia’s head coach through to the end of 2025, tasked with leading the Wallabies through next year’s British and Irish Lions tour.
However, despite Schmidt’s stellar coaching record with both the All Blacks and Ireland before that, his time with the Wallabies is yet to yield the transformative results Rugby Australia would have hoped for.
While Schmidt’s Wallabies opened their season with wins over Wales and Georgia, the Rugby Championship returned just one victory, a last-place finish, and another failure to recapture the Bledisloe Cup after home and away losses to the All Blacks.