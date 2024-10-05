All up, Schmidt’s record with Australia reads four wins and five losses from nine tests. Speaking to English outlet the Rugby Paper, Campese didn’t hold back in his assessment of Schmidt.

“I don’t believe we should have a Kiwi coach,” he said. “I was in New Zealand last week for the test. They all said, ‘Isn’t Schmidt a good coach?’ Why?

“What has he actually won? He hasn’t won anything. He might have won a Six Nations, but a World Cup is the ultimate, for any sports player or coach.

“He hasn’t won anything. We always seem to get a coach who hasn’t won anything. We always seem to get the second-best Kiwi coach. Never the first-best.

“Joe Schmidt has got no idea about our culture or history. We’re mauling the ball from 22m out? We don’t do that. That’s not Australian rugby.

“We used to counter-attack and attack from anywhere; we don’t even do that.

“I just think it’s very sad that we have to go through this again with another Kiwi coach.”

While his Wallabies are yet to emulate the great Australian sides of the past, Schmidt’s record with Ireland indicates he’s more than cut out for the job.

In 77 tests, Schmidt’s Ireland won 55 to go with 21 losses and one solitary draw. As head coach, Schmidt won the Six Nations three times, the Grand Slam once and historically led the Irish to a first victory over the All Blacks in 2016, and again in 2018.

More recently, Schmidt served as assistant coach to Ian Foster and the All Blacks, and was pivotal in the side’s upturn in fortunes from the lows of 2022 to reaching this year’s World Cup final in France.